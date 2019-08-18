Ceramicist Martine Jackson chronicles emotive journeys through shaping clay
The Cape Town artist says she is trying to move away from aesthetically pleasing and beautiful pieces
18 August 2019 - 00:00
'Get used to it," Martine Jackson (http://martinejackson.com/) jokingly teases her ceramics students when they complain that their clay isn't co-operating.
"Working with clay can be very frustrating," the Cape Town artist admits of her chosen medium. "It twists, and even moves when drying," she says of the hand-crafted process in which she works with the age-old coiling method. As a self-confessed "control freak", she finds this extremely humbling...
