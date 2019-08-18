Ceramicist Martine Jackson chronicles emotive journeys through shaping clay

The Cape Town artist says she is trying to move away from aesthetically pleasing and beautiful pieces

'Get used to it," Martine Jackson (http://martinejackson.com/) jokingly teases her ceramics students when they complain that their clay isn't co-operating.



"Working with clay can be very frustrating," the Cape Town artist admits of her chosen medium. "It twists, and even moves when drying," she says of the hand-crafted process in which she works with the age-old coiling method. As a self-confessed "control freak", she finds this extremely humbling...