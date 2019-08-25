Travel & nature inspire 2 local décor designers' latest collections

Hertex and Evolution have just dropped their latest offerings of prints and patterns

1. HERTEX TRAVELLER COLLECTION



This exciting range was designed in Italy - as evidenced by the use of prominent geometric patterns and prints as well as contemporary colourways that will leave you inspired. The Traveller collection from Hertex (http://hertex.co.za) also showcases carefully considered plains and softer geometrics that reflect an almost global ethnic look and feel, with a little mid-century modern appeal thrown in. A great selection that will freshen up any room. ..