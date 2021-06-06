Art

Designer Driaan Claassen finds the order in chaos and turns it into art

Seemingly chaotic forms always hold some underlying order in the same way that wind or the waves do, says the sculptor — a faith that manifests in his work

My name is Driaan Claassen, and I'm a designer and artist, among other things.



I work mostly with wood and bronze but I love working in multiple mediums and am always looking to explore new ones. One of the materials I've been working with that has finally come full circle is my sculptural wirework. I've been developing the process for over six years and, for the first time, am feeling comfortable that it will not only become part of my visual language but strengthen it...