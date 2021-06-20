Dan Saks creates a furniture collection to inspire happiness in the home

The Cape designer's new range of stools-come-coffee-tables would be a joyful addition to any interior

'The way things were developed in the past was through play and enjoyment," comments furniture designer Dan Saks about his trade. Through the lull of the Covid pandemic, Saks found himself spending much time in his workshop, employing this old philosophy.



He had so much fun with his carpentry, in fact, that he called his recently launched range of stools-come-coffee-tables called the Happy Collection. Simply shaped and graphically patterned, they're a joyful addition to any interior...