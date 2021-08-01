IN PICS | There's an art to it: 10 ideas for displaying wall decor
From eye-catching ways to group multiple artworks to making use of picture shelves, here's how to show off your treasures in style
01 August 2021 - 00:02
1. MATCHING PAIR
This pair of abstract artworks takes pride of place on the wall of a tranquil bedroom...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.