Mr Price Home celebrates inspiring women with new Colab Collection

This Women’s Month, Mr Price Home has collaborated with three local trendsetting female entrepreneurs who will showcase their designs as part of a limited-edition Colab Collection.

Each of these inspiring women have created their own signature range of homeware products that includes soft furnishings, plant accessories, tableware accessories, personal care items, art, and more.

Flourish of flowers

Adene Nieuwoudt is a businesswoman who started her own flower farm six years ago in her backyard. It has since flourished into 6ha of flowers and a thriving local business. Dahlias, Adene’s favourite flower, feature heavily in her designs, giving her range a feminine and romantic feeling. Her locally made floral cushions are available from R169.99 each (60cm x 60cm for R459.99).

The power of plants

Nkhensani Rikhotso runs Her Merakai, a thriving indoor plant consultancy for homes and businesses, and a reiki studio. Rooted in the strength, beauty and resilience of all the women who have made an impact in her life, Nkhensani’s range is a stunning blend between nature and the female form, and includes locally made scatter cushions from R169.99, patio cushions from R129.99, and a metal watering can from R239.99.

Whimsy with an edge

Visual artist Keneilwe Mokoena has a distinctive perspective on creativity, and this has resulted in a range that sparks the imagination. Whimsy meets fantasy to create an out-of-this-world collection with a grungy edge, and includes locally made diffuser refills from R69.99, room sprays from R79.99, reed diffusers from R179.99, and locally made cushions from R169.99.

Visit a Mr Price Home store to view the full Women's Day ranges or shop these looks online now.

This article was paid for by Mr Price Home.