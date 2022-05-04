Keep it cosy with Mr Price Home’s urban monochromatic must-haves
Get your home winter-ready with affordable homeware that will give your space a sophisticated flair
The chill may be setting in, but Mr Price Home brings you all the creature comforts to keep the cold at bay with the launch of its cosy winter must-haves.
The arrival of winter calls for a fresh look to showcase the changing season, and at Mr Price Home winter 2022 gets a sophisticated, urban flair.
To create this look, it has drawn inspiration from monochromatic palettes that reflect the season: light wood tones and contemporary design, celebrating clean lines and bold forms.
This look is reflected in a wide range of trendy homeware items, including textured blankets, warm duvets, statement scatter cushions and trendy kitchen and dining staples that will ease in the arrival of winter and create a snug, welcoming space.
As always, Mr Price Home focuses on affordable prices and value for money. This means the variety of blanket colours, patterns, textures, sizes and weights can be used to either add comfort to your couch or layer up your bedroom.
Add a touch of elegance with décor accessories such as vases, wall art and statement furniture pieces. Paired with scatter cushions, it’s the perfect way to make your home stylish and winter-ready.
With a focus on buying local, 40% of Mr Price Home products are made in SA and proceeds support the MRP Foundation’s efforts towards skills upliftment, training and development as well as creating job opportunities.
This article was paid for by Mr Price Home.