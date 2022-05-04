×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Keep it cosy with Mr Price Home’s urban monochromatic must-haves

Get your home winter-ready with affordable homeware that will give your space a sophisticated flair

04 May 2022 - 10:38
Sponsored
Printed polycotton duvet cover set: single R189.99, 3⁄4 R249.99, double R329.99, queen R389.99, king R439.99, and super king R499.99.
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home

The chill may be setting in, but Mr Price Home brings you all the creature comforts to keep the cold at bay with the launch of its cosy winter must-haves. 

The arrival of winter calls for a fresh look to showcase the changing season, and at Mr Price Home winter 2022 gets a sophisticated, urban flair. 

To create this look, it has drawn inspiration from monochromatic palettes that reflect the season: light wood tones and contemporary design, celebrating clean lines and bold forms.

Ceramic oil burner R79.99, small ceramic planter R69.99 and medium ceramic planter R99.99.
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home

This look is reflected in a wide range of trendy homeware items, including textured blankets, warm duvets, statement scatter cushions and trendy kitchen and dining staples that will ease in the arrival of winter and create a snug, welcoming space.

As always, Mr Price Home focuses on affordable prices and value for money. This means the variety of blanket colours, patterns, textures, sizes and weights can be used to either add comfort to your couch or layer up your bedroom. 

Add a touch of elegance with décor accessories such as vases, wall art and statement furniture pieces. Paired with scatter cushions, it’s the perfect way to make your home stylish and winter-ready.

Embroidered face cushion (50x50cm) R179.99 and grey textured cushion (60x60cm) R199.99.
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home
Stoneware dinner plates R25.99 each, stoneware side plates R25.99 each, stoneware mugs R25.99 each and stoneware bowls R25.99 each.
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Home

With a focus on buying local, 40% of Mr Price Home products are made in SA and proceeds support the MRP Foundation’s efforts towards skills upliftment, training and development as well as creating job opportunities. 

This article was paid for by Mr Price Home.

Lifestyle
8 months ago
