In the video shared by the brand's owner, Theo Baloyi, Ramaphosa said he was impressed by the design and how the sneakers even had his initials.
“I am very cool, look at me,” joked Ramaphosa as he strutted about in his new kicks. “If they could see me now!”
Baloyi thanked the president for supporting his business.
“The first citizen in Bathu MojaX ... Walk your journey. Thank you, Mr President,” he wrote.
The video of Ramaphosa in his kicks garnered more than 98,000 views, with many saying Baloyi should give former finance minister Tito Mboweni a pair.
Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks
Image: GCIS
Former president Jacob Zuma has jumped on the trend of swapping his fancy shoes for sneakers.
Zuma is the latest politician seen showing support for local sneaker brand Drip Footwear.
In snaps shared by his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the former president can be seen dripped in black Drip Footwear sneakers with black formal pants and a white T-shirt that reads: “Manxamalala asibhukule [Nxamalalas, let's dive in]”.
In a now-deleted tweet, Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana said seeing Zuma in his sneakers “fulfils” him.
“Seeing [former] president Zuma rocking Drip fulfils me. I had the pleasure of speaking to him on the phone too. Super cool and a Drip King. Check the phones. I am humbled,” he said.
Sehoana deleted and locked his social media account after many dragged him for his previous tweets about Zuma. In old tweets from 2012 Sehoana took aim at Zuma for allegedly being corrupt and called for him to be arrested.
