SA ‘Blackjack’ blooms into prize-winning flower
From thousands of hand-pollinated seedlings to Plant of the Year
28 May 2023 - 00:00
After 18 years of hard work, thousands of discarded specimens and “a lot more money than sense”, plant breeding duo Quinton Bean and Andy de Wet of Hartbeespoort have clinched a top spot on the world’s floral stage. ..
SA ‘Blackjack’ blooms into prize-winning flower
From thousands of hand-pollinated seedlings to Plant of the Year
After 18 years of hard work, thousands of discarded specimens and “a lot more money than sense”, plant breeding duo Quinton Bean and Andy de Wet of Hartbeespoort have clinched a top spot on the world’s floral stage. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos