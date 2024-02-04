Last Word
Show me your door and I’ll show you the man who came out of it
04 February 2024 - 00:00
You've got to love a conspiracy theory. It comes at you with all the force and nuance of a sledgehammer. A sledgehammer, I remind you, is designed to distribute force in the widest possible area and create as much damage as possible. The word “sledge” comes from the old English slogan, which means to strike violently and is what happens on the sports field when one player insults another during the game to make that person very, very angry...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.