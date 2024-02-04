Last Word

Show me your door and I’ll show you the man who came out of it

You've got to love a conspiracy theory. It comes at you with all the force and nuance of a sledgehammer. A sledgehammer, I remind you, is designed to distribute force in the widest possible area and create as much damage as possible. The word “sledge” comes from the old English slogan, which means to strike violently and is what happens on the sports field when one player insults another during the game to make that person very, very angry...