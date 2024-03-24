Bowerbird Bungalow: a family nest where life is lived with joy and vivacity
Visual thrills, storied objects, collected treasures and shared memories define this architectural gem on Clifton’s 4th beach
24 March 2024 - 00:00
When Sue and Bernard Fontannaz, the UK-based owners of this perfectly placed bungalow on Clifton 4th beach, bought it ahead of the Rugby World Cup in 2010, the idea was for a practical base from which to explore the city of Cape Town with easy access to its many outdoor pursuits and activities close to the house...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.