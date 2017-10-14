The Extra mile

Do South Africans need a transit visa to fly to America via the UK?

Sunday Times Travel editor Paul Ash answers your queries

Q. We are travelling to New York from Nice on November 5, via London, Gatwick. We land at Gatwick with Easyjet at 10.10pm and then have to collect our luggage to move to the departures lounge for Norwegian Airlines. We fly to New York from Gatwick at 6am on November 6, giving us a layover of nearly eight hours.