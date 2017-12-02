Insight

Perilous ride to edge of Africa

Explorer Kingsley Holgate and his team drove along one of the most dangerous roads on the continent to reach the easternmost part on the horn — and lived to tell the tale

'You'll probably be kidnapped on this road." The warning was from a police chief in Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia. But for explorer and humanitarian Kingsley Holgate, avoiding the road wasn't an option. He and his companions were on a trip to the extreme eastern point of Africa, an outcrop about 120km south of the continent's horn.