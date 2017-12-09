Accidental Tourist

The Portuguese bakery that forever ruined pastéis de natas for me

On trip to Lisbon, Telford Vice discovers a bakery selling the most heavenly pastéis de natas he's ever eaten. Now all other custard tarts pale in comparison

On trip to Lisbon, Telford Vice discovers a bakery selling the most heavenly pastéis de natas he's ever eaten. Now all other custard tarts pale in comparison