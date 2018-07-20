World's most expensive hotel suite costs R1m a night

One night in the world's most expensive hotel suite will set you back an eye-popping, outrageous, some might say outlandish $80,000 (R1.07-million) a night.

In Elite Traveler's list of Top 100 Suites 2018, Hotel President Wilson in Geneva takes the title of world's most exorbitantly expensive suite for its Royal Penthouse Suite, a 12-bedroom apartment that takes up the entirety of the hotel's eighth floor.

At 1,680 square meters, it's also the largest hotel suite in Europe.

The suite has hosted everyone from Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Rihanna, Bill Gates, Matt Damon and Michael Douglas.

So what do you get for $80,000? It's in the details.

For the VIP guests, including heads of state, the suite has been designed to provide maximum security with bulletproof windows, a panic button, private elevator and reinforced safe. For musical guests, it comes with a Steinway grand piano, and for bookworms, a collection of antique books.