Create your own South African gin route

Forget the famous wine routes or the craft beer breweries of a few years ago. Gin is the new kid on the block – and it’s taking South Africa by storm. Craft distilleries are cropping up all over the country, entire bars are dedicated to concocting the perfect gin-based cocktail, gin tastings are du jour, and even the uninitiated have an opinion on whether they prefer lemon, mint or cucumber as their gin garnish.

A good gin and tonic is hard to beat, and there are so many locally distilled options available. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best distilleries to visit, wherever you are in the country.