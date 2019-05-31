Cape Town targets new air routes to Australia & South America

Cape Town plans to add routes to Australia and South America after last month reaching a deal with United Airlines for its first direct flight to the United States, the head of air access for SAs top tourist city said.

SA is promoting tourism as a catalyst to help kick-start its struggling economy and aims to attract five million extra travellers, including four million international tourists, by 2021.

Travel and tourism contributed around R426bn, just under 9% of GDP, to SA's economy in 2018, making it the largest on the continent, the World Travel and Tourism Council says.

Most travellers to the country land at the continent's busiest airport in Johannesburg.

They then have to take a two-hour flight to Cape Town, whose white beaches, Robben Island and Table Mountain rank among SA's top tourist attractions.

"If you look at our top ten of unserved markets, the United States is the highest," Paul van den Brink, project manager at private-public partnership Cape Town Air Access (CTAA) said.

Since 2015 CTAA has helped launch 15 new routes, including the latest American one, while expanding 19 existing routes.

"The US route will mean future tourism and investment growth and means direct connectivity to one of the most important markets in the world," Van den Brink said.