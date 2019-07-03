Power of SA's passport: has the 'green mamba' risen or fallen short?

SA's "green mamba" has dropped three places in the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index (HPI). This listing ranks the world's countries according to strength of their passports based on the number of destinations citizens can visit without a visa.

The SA passport, which was ranked 51st globally in the second quarter of 2019, has moved down to 54th in the third quarter.

Local travellers currently have access to 99 countries visa-free.

HOW DO WE COMPARE TO THE REST OF AFRICA?

Seychelles (27th) and Mauritius (31st) are the only African countries that rank higher than SA. Citizens of these nations have visa-free access 150 and 145 countries, respectively.

Somalia (105th), Sudan and Libya (tied at 103rd) are Africa's weakest passports, with citizens of each country only able to access 37 or fewer destinations visa-free.