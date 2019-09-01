My Travelling Life

Dame Janet Suzman on her love of big, dirty cities & luxury train rides

The distinguished actress tells us about a hitching a ride to Joburg, a romantic train trip to Russia and which local celeb got her to fly long-haul

Travel is sheer hell these days. Only the sublime Pieter-Dirk Uys could tempt me to do long-haul without a damn good reason and he is the best reason in the world.



I am his life-long fan and have even followed him on one of Evita's grand tours round what used to be the old Orange Free State in the bad old days...