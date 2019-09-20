Travel

Five glorious cultures, one great day out: Heritage Day at Lesedi Cultural Village

20 September 2019 - 13:36 By TimesLIVE
The Ndebele huts within Lesedi Cultural Village are a riot of colour.
Image: Supplied

If you haven't yet experienced the many cultural splendours of our country, make this Heritage Day the time to do so.

A day trip to aha Lesedi Cultural Village, a short drive from Johannesburg in the picturesque Cradle of Humankind’s bushveld landscape, will remind you of the beauty of the different African cultures that make up our Rainbow Nation.

Zulu dancers and musicians offer great entertainment at Lesedi Cultural Village.
Image: Supplied

Lesedi offers five authentic tribal homesteads in the village, opening up a genuine window into the lifestyles, customs and traditions of the Zulu, Xhosa, Bapedi, Basotho and Ndebele people. 

“Heritage Day is a testament to everything that makes us so proudly South African. And what better way to celebrate it than to visit a unique part of the country that truly honours South Africa’s people and culture?” says aha Hotels & Lodges CEO Graeme Edmond.

As well as amazing entertainment and vibrant culture, Lesedi will be serving up a buffet lunch featuring favourites like roasts, pap and gravy and malva pudding.

More adventurous eaters can also sample dishes like crocodile goulash and mopane worms.

To find out about the special offers and rates, visit aha.co.za or call 010-442-5800.

