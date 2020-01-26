Accidental Tourist

Hogsback has been stripped of some of its magic

Vivian de Klerk returns to the Eastern Cape mountains where she spent her honeymoon, but the destination fails to live up to her fond memories

Hogsback, where we had spent our honeymoon 43 years earlier, was an attractive destination for the annual Christmas outing of our wine-tasting friends, whose expertise on the finer nuances of wine have always been outstripped by our ability to quaff and enjoy it.



Hogsback. A magical world of waterfalls and forests high in the Amathole mountains offering walking trails, diverse plants and trees, and amazing birdlife...