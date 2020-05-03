Travel

Accidental Tourist

ATM woes in Argentina

Sanet Oberholzer has an unsettling encounter with a cash machine in Buenos Aires

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

After a few days spent people watching while sipping on Malbec wine on street corners and buying dulce de leche to take home to friends and family, I had run out of money again.

A few days before I had utilised three different ATMs around Buenos Aires before the reality dawned on me: I would have to again pay the bank fee of R200 to draw money - and this only in Argentina, not even taking into consideration the additional fee I would have to pay to my bank back home. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah is reportedly paying 'The Daily Show' crew salaries himself Lifestyle
  2. Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Look up: the magnificent comet Swan is showing off in SA skies Lifestyle
  4. Less high fashion, more high jinks as Dineo Ranaka hosts #SAFTAs14 from home The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn