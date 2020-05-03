Accidental Tourist

ATM woes in Argentina

Sanet Oberholzer has an unsettling encounter with a cash machine in Buenos Aires

After a few days spent people watching while sipping on Malbec wine on street corners and buying dulce de leche to take home to friends and family, I had run out of money again.



A few days before I had utilised three different ATMs around Buenos Aires before the reality dawned on me: I would have to again pay the bank fee of R200 to draw money - and this only in Argentina, not even taking into consideration the additional fee I would have to pay to my bank back home. ..