My Travelling Life
There is so much pent-up demand for travel, says cruise liner exec
Nick Wilkinson of Norwegian Cruise Line on his global travels and the company's exciting plans to offer new round-trip cruises from Cape Town
I have a passion for travel and love learning about different cultures, meeting interesting people and tasting multiple styles of food. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to turn my passion into a job — I am the regional vice president of business development, Middle East and Africa, at Norwegian Cruise Line. In my role, I (typically) get to travel every few weeks to Israel, the Middle East and especially to Africa, where I spend most time in SA.
I live in the UK and the last place I visited before lockdown was Dubai. I spent lockdown in my home in Ampfield, a small village outside Romsey. It wasn't an easy time since I have not been in one place for so long in over 30 years. However, it also had a beautiful upside: some uninterrupted quality time with the family...
