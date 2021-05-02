'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the stunning SA hotel that just made T+L's 'It List' 2021

This new hotel has created much buzz because of its location in an old train on a bridge over the Sabie in the Kruger Park. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Each year, the editors of the prestigious, New-York-based Travel and Leisure (T+L) magazine compile an "It List" - their pick of the world's most spectacular new hotels - and the 2021 list came out this month.



Even in a year when it seemed that nothing much was happening on the travel front, T+L says the past 12 months have been big for hotel openings, with many new and revamped properties "flinging open their doors" to welcome guests "with a (masked) hello and a taste of travel's future"...