Cruising
How MSC's World Europa megaship is ushering in 'the future of cruising'
In Qatar right now, the new ship is making waves as a ‘floating palace’ for the Wags of the World Cup, but it also offers a completely new cruise experience and some important green achievements too
27 November 2022 - 00:00
Of the 1.2-million visitors crowding into Qatar for the Fifa World Cup over the next month, up to 12,000 at a time are in for a cherry-on-top treat: drifting off to sleep each night on the Arabian Sea, aboard one of three MSC cruise ships operating as floating hotels, while Doha glitters across the bay. ..
