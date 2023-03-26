Travel

Join the Plett Set: How to enjoy all the spoils of this prosperous seaside town

The Plettenberg hotel is the perfect base from which to explore the myriad treasures of this prosperous seaside town

26 March 2023 - 00:00
Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books

Plettenberg Bay is a seaside locale synonymous with prosperity. It has vast expanses of untainted beach, an abundance of indigenous fauna and flora and is a famed annual host to recently matriculated youths making the most of their nascent adulthood...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Plettenberg Bay 'shark action plan' under way, more lifeguards after latest ... South Africa
  2. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News

Most read

  1. Five lucky couples tie the knot at Eastern Cape mass wedding Lifestyle
  2. Lamiez, Maluma, DJ Doo Wap: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Paris-inspired style? Check! H&M's AW23 collection is très fabulous The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Dbongz & Disney collab; Showmax bromance; ‘The Lost King’ in ... Lifestyle
  5. Netflix hit series inspires new Lay’s flavours and a mastermind-level campaign Food

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected