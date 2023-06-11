Sho't Left

7 Instagrammable spots & experiences on the Garden Route

If you're looking to flex on social media with beautiful backdrops and fun-filled outings that won't break the bank, the Garden Route is a perfect playground

Younger travellers love sharing their holidays with friends and followers on social media. For those who have grown up with the option at their fingertips, posting on TikTok and Instagram is all part of the fun. And while it's not the main reason for choosing a destination, the promise of plumping a feed with unique backdrops, stunning landscapes or trendy experiences does pack a punch when young people are deciding where to go next. ..