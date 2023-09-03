Hotel Review

Get ghosted in a good way at this haunting Zululand inn

Ghost Mountain Inn, near Lake Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is the perfect base from which to explore the wonders of Zululand and the Elephant Coast

With Ndwandwe being my clan name, it's no wonder I felt an overwhelming connection with my ancestors during my visit to Ghost Mountain Inn. A section of the Ndwandwe tribe once sheltered in the shadow of the nearby mountain after which the inn is named...