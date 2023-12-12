5 gift ideas for your favourite traveller

Pretty much anyone who wears makeup will know it’s a hassle to travel with — especially brushes and powders. Just a little bit of knocking about inside your bag and you can arrive at your destination to find a smashed up mess in your cosmetics case. Now a local company called My EasyGlow has gone some way to solving that with a nifty invention that combines a contour and highlighter powder plus two brushes all into one “wand”.

The powders come in little pots that lock onto the edges of the wand with a (seemingly indestructible) magnet and the two brushes tuck up inside the wand with a twist. So that’s four products snugly protected from damage and dirt in one compact unit that is perfectly portable. They also have a quiz on the website to help you find the right colour combos and a demo on how to apply. See here.

3. FOR THE BUCKET LISTER

They’re all over socials in time for Christmas, but we’re loving the inventions of a German-based company called Awesome Maps, which makes exactly that — not traditional maps as you may think of them showing countries, mountains or street names but delightfully hand-drawn, inspirational maps themed according to different travellers’ interests.

They have, for instance, a divers’ map plotting the world’s best dive sites; a hiking map highlighting 300 of the world’s best hiking trails; and a road-trip map that plots Europe’s best driving routes. The ultimate pick, though, has to be the Bucket List map, plotting 250 of “the world’s best adventures”. And while their maps appear on products from canvases to journals to bags, our favourite is the microfibre beach towels, which are large (170 x 90cm) but lightweight and quick drying.

Just be warned, though, that while the rest of your group are frolicking in the ocean on that next holiday, you run the risk of having the recipient of this gift lying staring at their towel, daydreaming about their next great destination. Visit their website here.

