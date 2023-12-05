Lifestyle

Here are 4 Blue Flag beaches to try if you’re dodging KZN this festive season

Whether you're travelling for the 'Gram or looking for a relaxed seaside getaway, these beaches are bound to impress and de-stress this summer

05 December 2023 - 15:00 By Thango Ntwasa
Surf's up this summer.
Image: SUPPLIED

For the past 38 years, Blue Flag status has been a coveted honour for many coastal locations around the globe. The Blue Flag Programme looks to award beaches Blue Flag status provided they meet the global and national standards of a clean beach.

South Africa has 57 awarded sites, several of which are in KwaZulu-Natal. However, the province — the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in particular, of which Durban is a part — has been in the news of late for inconsistent E. coli readings in its waters in the run-up to the busy December period.

The latest readings have been at safe levels, and mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has assured beachgoers that all 23 bathing beaches in Durban are open and safe for swimming.

Still, if you're looking for alternatives, there are other parts of the country that boast beautiful Blue Flag beaches. Here are four top options you might want to consider instead. 

CAPE ST FRANCIS, KOUGA

The Eastern Cape's Kouga is no noob to Blue Flag status with Dolphin Beach being its first. Most recently, Cape St Francis has been added to the list and boasts a colourful array of activities. They have a number of surf schools for those looking to catch the waves. 

Outdoor junkies can look forward to St Francis Safaris, where if you aren't just spotting your favourite fauna and flora, you can also try the penguin sanctuary or a squid boat tour.

HUMEWOOD, NELSON MANDELA BAY

The golden sands of this beach are probably best suited for those who love a relaxed getaway. One of its standout attractions is how accessible it is for those who are differently abled, with multiple walkways and amenities made accessible for them too. You can also get lost in their parks, including one for petting snakes. With the stunning sunsets you are bound to enjoy, make sure to make a turn to the Boardwalk Casino nearby.

DE BAKKE, MOSSEL BAY

If you love resort getaways then this would be the best fit. Found along the Garden Route, the De Bakke Santos resort is home to an award-winning beach. 

Camping lovers can join other families at the caravan park or keep it luxe at the seaside chalets.

MUIZENBERG, CAPE TOWN

False Bay's Muizenberg is a multi-denominational church filled with surfers of all proficiencies.
Image: SORCERER44/123RF

If you are chasing Instagram shots, Tik Tok trends or X hashtags, Muizenberg is bound to deliver and more. Other than the beach being a hotspot for surfers, you can get some snaps at the colourful beach huts. Live out your Ghost fantasies with the pottery classes on offer or master downward dog with some seaside yoga.

