10 Handy apps for the holidays

The festive season is upon us and many South Africans will be heading off for the holidays. Whether you’re keeping it local and lekker or planning an overseas trip, there are many apps that can help you manage your planning and have a great holiday experience. Here are 10 to help you have a wonderful, stress-free holiday.
AIRBNB
Explore accommodation around the world, with homes and apartments chosen for their style, location or nearby activities. Whether you’re looking for a cabin with views or apartments by the beach, Airbnb Categories helps you find places to stay that are right for your trip. Narrow down your choices easily with filters that help you book homes that meet your needs. Get it for Android or iOS.
BOOKING.COM
Find great hotel or apartment deals and book in a few minutes. You can also book flights, rental cars and more through the app. You can filter accommodation by price, review score, Wi-Fi quality and other things important to you. Search cheap hotels by city, attraction, landmark or hotel name. Get it for Android or iOS.
CITYMAPPER
Citymapper is a public transit app and mapping service, which shows all ways of getting around the city you’re visiting, including walking, cycling, driving and public transport. Get it for Android or iOS.
EXPEDIA
From trip planning to booking, the Expedia app is designed to enhance your travel experience and keep you one step ahead with real-time travel alerts and the ability to view your trip details any time, anywhere. Book flights, hotels, activities and rental cars from one app. Get it for Android or iOS.
GETYOURGUIDE
Whether you're planning a holiday or looking for last minute things to do in any destination, this app makes booking tours, day trips and activities easier than ever. Choose from culture, food, adventure, nature and more experiences. Get it for Android or iOS.
GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Use Google Translate to communicate in dozens of languages using text or voice. Just need to type, write or speak into the app or point your smartphone's camera at a sign or menu written in a foreign language for a live translation. Get it for Android or iOS.
HOPPER
Find millions of flights, hotels, homes and rental cars — all in one app. You can watch a trip in the app and get a notification when it’s the best time to buy — recommending you book now or maybe wait a little longer. Get it for Android or iOS.
HOTELS.COM
You can choose from more than 500,000 properties worldwide on this app. Easily find and compare hotels, luxury resorts, B&Bs, holiday rentals and more. Whether you’re planning a short stay, last minute getaway, long holiday, business trip or anything in between, there is a property for every kind of travel. Get it for Android or iOS.
PACKPOINT
PackPoint is a free travel packing list organiser and packing planner for serious travel pros. PackPoint will help you organise what you need to pack in your luggage and suitcase based on length of travel, weather at your destination and activities planned during your trip. Get it for Android or iOS.
VIATOR
A marketplace for travel activities that offers 300,000+ experiences — everything from simple tours to extreme adventures. You can use the app to modify, edit or cancel your bookings on the go. Get it for Android or iOS.
Tech
10 Handy apps for the holidays
Whether you're looking for a place to spend the night, a bus route or a way to say 'How much is that?' in the vernacular, there's an app for that
Image: skynext / 123RF.COM
The festive season is upon us and many South Africans will be heading off for the holidays. Whether you’re keeping it local and lekker or planning an overseas trip, there are many apps that can help you manage your planning and have a great holiday experience. Here are 10 to help you have a wonderful, stress-free holiday.
AIRBNB
Explore accommodation around the world, with homes and apartments chosen for their style, location or nearby activities. Whether you’re looking for a cabin with views or apartments by the beach, Airbnb Categories helps you find places to stay that are right for your trip. Narrow down your choices easily with filters that help you book homes that meet your needs. Get it for Android or iOS.
BOOKING.COM
Find great hotel or apartment deals and book in a few minutes. You can also book flights, rental cars and more through the app. You can filter accommodation by price, review score, Wi-Fi quality and other things important to you. Search cheap hotels by city, attraction, landmark or hotel name. Get it for Android or iOS.
CITYMAPPER
Citymapper is a public transit app and mapping service, which shows all ways of getting around the city you’re visiting, including walking, cycling, driving and public transport. Get it for Android or iOS.
EXPEDIA
From trip planning to booking, the Expedia app is designed to enhance your travel experience and keep you one step ahead with real-time travel alerts and the ability to view your trip details any time, anywhere. Book flights, hotels, activities and rental cars from one app. Get it for Android or iOS.
GETYOURGUIDE
Whether you're planning a holiday or looking for last minute things to do in any destination, this app makes booking tours, day trips and activities easier than ever. Choose from culture, food, adventure, nature and more experiences. Get it for Android or iOS.
GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Use Google Translate to communicate in dozens of languages using text or voice. Just need to type, write or speak into the app or point your smartphone's camera at a sign or menu written in a foreign language for a live translation. Get it for Android or iOS.
HOPPER
Find millions of flights, hotels, homes and rental cars — all in one app. You can watch a trip in the app and get a notification when it’s the best time to buy — recommending you book now or maybe wait a little longer. Get it for Android or iOS.
HOTELS.COM
You can choose from more than 500,000 properties worldwide on this app. Easily find and compare hotels, luxury resorts, B&Bs, holiday rentals and more. Whether you’re planning a short stay, last minute getaway, long holiday, business trip or anything in between, there is a property for every kind of travel. Get it for Android or iOS.
PACKPOINT
PackPoint is a free travel packing list organiser and packing planner for serious travel pros. PackPoint will help you organise what you need to pack in your luggage and suitcase based on length of travel, weather at your destination and activities planned during your trip. Get it for Android or iOS.
VIATOR
A marketplace for travel activities that offers 300,000+ experiences — everything from simple tours to extreme adventures. You can use the app to modify, edit or cancel your bookings on the go. Get it for Android or iOS.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Here are 4 Blue Flag beaches to try if you’re dodging KZN this festive season
SA is among the world's 'most unspoilt' places, according to Instagram
Can you go through the festive season sober? Here’s why dry tripping is a top travel trend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos