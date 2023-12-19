Looking for some fun in Jozi this festive season? City Sightseeing — aka the Red Bus — has launched a special route for the holidays: a “Sunset and Christmas Lights Tour” in collaboration with Melrose Arch.
Highlighting the magic of the holidays, the new tour leaves from Rosebank and winds its way past several Joburg hotels before setting out for a photo stop on Munro Drive, Houghton. Here, guests can enjoy a glass or bubbly or cooldrink while they take in the spectacular sunset from a perfect vantage point over the city.
The final destination is the buzzing Melrose Arch Precinct, boasting a variety of shops, restaurants and outdoor events. Guests can spend their time here as they wish, have a meal, enjoy some drinks or simply immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.
The trip runs daily until January 6, leaving Rosebank at 5.30pm. It departs Melrose Arch for Rosebank at 9pm. The cost is R140 per adult and R70 per child (aged 4-17). It includes on-board commentary and headsets, a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink and more than 25 discounted offers from Melrose Arch’s participating tenants (exclusive to City Sightseeing Sunset and Christmas Lights Bus Ticket clients).
Melrose Arch outlets participating in the discounts include RocoMamas (free soft drink with every main meal purchased); Ocean Basket (10% off the bill) and Tashas (complimentary glass of Prosecco).
The tour can be booked online or at the City Sightseeing kiosk at The Zone in Rosebank. See here for more details.
Joburg's Red Bus launches a bright, new route for the festive season
City Sightseeing has added an evening tour for December that takes in a spectacular sunset and the city's best Christmas lights
Image: Supplied
