Travel

Joburg's Red Bus launches a bright, new route for the festive season

City Sightseeing has added an evening tour for December that takes in a spectacular sunset and the city's best Christmas lights

19 December 2023 - 12:54 By Elizabeth Sleith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ride the hop-on, hop-off bus and enjoy the festive atmosphere at Melrose Arch these holidays.
Ride the hop-on, hop-off bus and enjoy the festive atmosphere at Melrose Arch these holidays.
Image: Supplied

Looking for some fun in Jozi this festive season? City Sightseeing — aka the Red Bus — has launched a special route for the holidays: a “Sunset and Christmas Lights Tour” in collaboration with Melrose Arch.

Highlighting the magic of the holidays, the new tour leaves from Rosebank and winds its way past several Joburg hotels before setting out for a photo stop on Munro Drive, Houghton. Here, guests can enjoy a glass or bubbly or cooldrink while they take in the spectacular sunset from a perfect vantage point over the city. 

The final destination is the buzzing Melrose Arch Precinct, boasting a variety of shops, restaurants and outdoor events. Guests can spend their time here as they wish, have a meal, enjoy some drinks or simply immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

The trip runs daily until January 6, leaving Rosebank at 5.30pm. It departs Melrose Arch for Rosebank at 9pm. The cost is R140 per adult and R70 per child (aged 4-17). It includes on-board commentary and headsets, a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink and more than 25 discounted offers from Melrose Arch’s participating tenants (exclusive to City Sightseeing Sunset and Christmas Lights Bus Ticket clients). 

Melrose Arch outlets participating in the discounts include RocoMamas (free soft drink with every main meal purchased); Ocean Basket (10% off the bill) and Tashas (complimentary glass of Prosecco). 

The tour can be booked online or at the City Sightseeing kiosk at The Zone in Rosebank. See here for more details.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

10 handy apps for the holidays

Whether you're looking for a place to spend the night, a bus route or a way to say 'How much is that?' in the vernacular, there's an app for that.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

5 gift ideas for your favourite traveller

Including things practical, pretty and inspirational, here are some present ideas for the wandering types in your life
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SA is among the world's 'most unspoilt' places, according to Instagram

South Africa makes it onto a top 20 ranking of the world's finest untouched destinations, but a good few spots behind the top African country on the ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exploring Mauritius, from its harsh history to its cushy resorts Travel
  2. 3 drug series you'll get hooked on Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | All roads led to Diamond Walk for Black Coffee’s store opening, ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Summer at H&M is all about refined simplicity with a touch of sparkle The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Joburg's Red Bus launches a bright, new route for the festive season Travel

Latest Videos

South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...
Riveiro: 'Pirates played their best away 45 minutes of the season'