Travel

Hotel Review

Quiet and comfy, 1945 on Kloof is a Joburg guest house with a gentle twist

With eight en-suite rooms and lovely lawns, this home-turned-guest house in Observatory is not your typical spot for a hotel staycation or a spa getaway

30 January 2024 - 11:01
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An aerial view of the guesthouse and garden at 1945 on Kloof.
An aerial view of the guesthouse and garden at 1945 on Kloof.
Image: Supplied

You may not at first notice the new guest house that popped up on Kloof Street as you’re making your way through Observatory to the airport or eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. Opened last June, 1945 on Kloof blends into its surroundings: neat, unobtrusive and tucked into one corner of the street.

It's a road I travel often for my commute to work and it was only after the guest house officially launched in September that I registered I was not passing an average house.

Located on the corner of 41A Frederick Street and Kloof Street, the name is a bit of a misnomer since it in no way denotes the guest house’s location on the street. Instead, it’s a bit of a sentimental nod to the owner’s late father who was born in 1945.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

This is not your typical spot for a hotel staycation or a spa getaway in the city. Instead, the vibe is more along an intimate home-away-from-home stay where sophisticated comfort is what they’re going for.

When checking in, you’re likely to be greeted by the general manager, Warren Marshal, before being presented with a refreshing welcome drink and taken on a little tour of the guest house on the way to your room.

Ready for a warm welcome.
Ready for a warm welcome.
Image: Supplied
A private terrace of the first floor.
A private terrace of the first floor.
Image: Supplied
Little nooks and crannies.
Little nooks and crannies.
Image: Supplied

Because the owners transformed an existing house into the four-star guest house that it is today, the property boasts a swimming pool and large garden strewn with pretty jacaranda flowers if your timing is right (October). The surrounds are peaceful and the property is towered over by huge trees that have spent years sending their roots deep into the soil. It’s the kind of setting that prompts you to kick off your shoes and go for a stroll along the manicured lawn before settling in for dinner or casual chats with fellow guests.

Many of the return guests are people travelling for business, and its proximity to Linksfield Hospital and wheelchair-friendly suite on the ground floor also makes it a top choice for people who need to book accommodation if they’re visiting Joburg for medical purposes.

THE ROOMS

Each of the eight en-suite rooms is slightly different, with options on the ground or first floor. The bathrooms are what you would expect from a recently launched guest house: modern with sleek finishes, if perhaps lacking in space to hang your towels and bathrobes. Depending on the room you decide on, you have the option of a private balcony, views of the garden or a smaller room for when you’re just looking for a comfortable pad to rest your head.

The main suite on the first floor.
The main suite on the first floor.
Image: Supplied

The terrace suite is your go-to if you want twin beds, but if you like the sound of having your own private space on the terrace outside, the room can be converted into a double sleeper. Need to get some work done? There’s plenty of space to move a desk in.

The biggest is the main suite, which offers guests staying for longer periods a walk-in closet and small balcony with a view of the garden below. But really, it’s the cosy bed and Molton Brown toiletries in the bathroom where all the spoils are at.

FEED THE SOUL

Guests have the flexibility to have none, some or all of their meals in the dining area downstairs, where the hospitable approach they’ve taken invites you to make yourself a cup of coffee and sink into the couch in front of the TV or seat yourself at the table to enjoy a hearty meal from a menu which features some of Marshal’s own creations such as the chicken Florentine covered in a creamy spinach sauce or a massive T-bone steak with potatoes and sour cream.

The breakfast spread.
The breakfast spread.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A hearty T-bone steak for dinner.
A hearty T-bone steak for dinner.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Breakfasts are an all-out affair — even if you’re the only guests to feed. If the breakfast buffet laden with muffins baked fresh in the kitchen, flapjacks, fruit, crackers, cheese, cereal and yoghurt is not sufficient, you can ask for a full English breakfast to fuel your day.

If you’re planning to unwind during the afternoon, there are paninis and burgers to keep you satisfied and ensure you don’t even think of going hungry.

With a useful meal order form that you fill out ahead of your stay, you can also rest assured any of your dietary requirements will be catered to.

A LITTLE EXTRA

The private area to the side of the dining space and the beautiful green lawn offer the perfect space for private functions and the staff at 1945 on Kloof are ready to welcome any bookings for bridal or baby showers, birthday parties, year-end-functions or even cooking evenings.

GOOD TO KNOW

The establishment is still acquiring its liquor licence but guests staying over or coming through for an event are welcome to bring their own.

RATES

Rooms start from R1,085 per room and R1,250 with breakfast included. For more information or to make a booking, visit the website.

Oberholzer was a guest of 1945 on Kloof

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sandton's Seven Villa Hotel & Spa is a perfect midweek pamper

Check out of the rat race by checking in at this tranquil spot, and forget you’re in the heart of Sandton with a luxurious night spa package
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Joburg hotel scores a goal with this Orlando Pirates-themed room

Fans of the Buccaneers will love this skull-and-crossbones salute at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! at Melrose Arch
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Reserved Suites Illovo: a shopper’s delight with Jozi's jewels at your feet

If malls are a magnet, you’ll love this lofty spot, just a hop from the glittering shopfronts of Sandton City in one direction and Rosebank in the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Quiet and comfy, 1945 on Kloof is a Joburg guest house with a gentle twist Travel
  2. Why you’ll never be bored on board the brilliant new Norwegian Viva Travel
  3. 'Michael Jackson' star on the good, the bad and the thrilling of travel Travel
  4. IN PICS | Hooves and heels set the pace at the Met Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | ‘All of Us Strangers’ is a strangely compelling examination of ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances