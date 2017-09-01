News

Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times

You'll get a different free gift each week when you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay this September, plus you could win one of 10 Weber braais

01 September 2017 - 10:23 By Staff reporter

Winter is over in South Africa and we've got just the thing for all the braai masters in the making to prepare for braai season.

When you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay on any Sunday in September, you'll get a free braai gift:

  • Sept 3: BIC Firelighters 24s
  • Sept 10: BIC Megalighter
  • Sept 17: Charka Briketts 2kg
  • Sept 24: Pick n Pay 26cm scissor tongs

Even better, if you then SMS the word BRAAI, your till-slip number and your name to 45476, you'll stand a chance of winning one of 10 Weber braais and Weber Classics braai books.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

  • The competition starts on Sunday September 3 2017 and closes on Tuesday September 26 2017.
  • SMSs cost R1.50 each. Free SMSs do not apply. Errors will be billed.
  • Valid for participating Pick n Pay stores in South Africa only, while stocks last.
  • Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.

