News

Media magnate Iqbal Survé 'lobbied Gigaba' over PIC boss

01 October 2017 - 00:02 By SABELO SKITI and ASHA SPECKMAN

Independent Media owner Iqbal Survè has been revealed as the source of a text message sent to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, imploring him to intervene in the perceived attack on Public Investment Corporation boss Dan Matjila.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Passport girls' neglect their studies for paid sex News
  2. Top diplomat axed after running high commission 'like a spaza shop' News
  3. Why women kill News
  4. Mduduzi Manana quits after Zuma ultimatum News
  5. ANCYL in coal bribe scandal News

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X