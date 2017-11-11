Vows for cows fuels SA's high teen marriage rate
Inside the life of a child bride
12 November 2017 - 00:02
Dressed in an isidwaba, a traditional skirt, bride-to-be Sindiswa Mswane, 17, is shy as she steps out of the one-room house she will live in for the next six months.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE