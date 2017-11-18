Cabinet Minister's braai area gets R700,000 revamp using your tax rands

Taxpayers have forked out almost R700,000 to build a braai area for a cabinet minister. It's part of multimillion-rand spending spree to keep members of President Jacob Zuma's executive in the comfort they have become accustomed to. None of the MPs, including those of the main opposition parties, disapproved of the spending when it was tabled in parliament, although the amounts were discovered only later.