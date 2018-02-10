Is General Khehla John Sitole our one good man?

An alarming roll call of his predecessors as SA’s top cop have left under a cloud of corruption or just plain incompetence. South Africans are hoping that Khehla John Sitole, the general with the soft voice and the Desmond Tutu chuckle, is the career officer who will fix our police force

