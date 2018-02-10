Sol Kerzner's grey water, eco-friendly Cape Town pad will cost you R20-million
11 February 2018 - 00:00
Sol Kerzner once turned a platteland valley into a giant wave pool. Now he is saving every drop he can at a new development designed to save water in drought-ravaged Cape Town.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE