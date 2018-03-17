Tragic consequences of Cape Town water crisis
18 March 2018 - 00:00
"Now this was Tylin's favourite. His grandfather bought it and it plays nursery rhymes," says Rose Janneke as she opens a box of toys.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.