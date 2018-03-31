DA-EFF breakup was about 'no compromise'
01 April 2018 - 00:02
The political marriage between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF's Julius Malema ended when Jacob Zuma was recalled.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.