'Broken' mom forgives dad for the shot that killed their son

At Luyanda's funeral, Khalishwayo was too distraught to speak. Her message was read by Luyanda's friend, Lesego Mohape: "I am grateful for the life we've shared. You told me that you will one day become well-known and famous. Did you mean this [his death]?

"You were an extraordinary person, so perfect and the heavens could not wait to welcome such a soul. No parents should endure this."

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening when Tshabalala was waiting for his son to finish extra classes. He fell asleep in his car and was startled when his son knocked on the window. He fired a shot at what he thought was a hijacker.

The incident also ignited the debate about gun control in the week that the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment that means about 400,000 gun owners must give up their firearms.

Khalishwayo said her son had been a brilliant child, at school and at home.

"Luyanda was my second-born child. This was a child who would wake up and make sure he cleaned my house and cooked for me when he visited me," she said.

"I was looking forward to seeing what my child would be in the future. He excelled academically. I am hurt, but I don't blame anyone for this. God knows why [it happened]."

WATCH | An emotional farewell for Luyanda Tshabalala