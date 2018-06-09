Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns her back on 'free advice'
10 June 2018 - 00:00
The public protector has hired a special adviser to give her counsel on current affairs, sociopolitical and legal issues at a cost of R1.2-million a year instead of using a panel that advised her office for free.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.