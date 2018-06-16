DA calls on pricey UK election guru to rescue image
17 June 2018 - 00:06
The DA has enlisted the services of a top international political strategist who charges up to R1-million a day in a desperate attempt to clean up its battered image ahead of the 2019 election.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.