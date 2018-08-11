News

Table Talk

Natasha Mazzone: the princess of DA opera

After Natasha Mazzone was appointed the DA's spokesperson, she became embroiled in a series of heated disputes

12 August 2018 - 00:00 By SHANTHINI NAIDOO

After Natasha Mazzone was appointed the DA's spokesperson, she became embroiled in a series of heated disputes

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State identifies farms for land expropriation test cases News
  2. Half-a-million splurged on ministers' braai areas News
  3. Cattle diverted from the poor to Jacob Zuma for years News
  4. Smokers face possible fines or jail time if new regulations are passed News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private

Related articles

  1. DA to add ‘Traingate’ report to criminal charges against Molefe and Gupta ... Politics
  2. Mazzone to remain the DA’s second deputy federal chairperson Politics
  3. Legal tit-for-tat rages in DA leadership over new post News
  4. DA apologises for its messy break-up with De Lille Politics
  5. IN FULL | Why De Lille has to go: DA leadership Politics
X