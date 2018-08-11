State bailouts for Sanral, SAA, SABC
12 August 2018 - 00:06
The state is planning a R59bn bailout of entities in financial distress, including the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), the South African Post Office, SAA and the SABC.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.