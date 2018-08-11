News

State bailouts for Sanral, SAA, SABC

12 August 2018 - 00:06 By THABO MOKONE and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

The state is planning a R59bn bailout of entities in financial distress, including the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), the South African Post Office, SAA and the SABC.

