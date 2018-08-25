Zimbabwe
No let-up for Emmerson Mnangagwa as alliance plots next step
26 August 2018 - 00:00
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is being sworn in today, faces a turbulent start to his tenure as opposition leaders who reject his election victory plot their next move.
