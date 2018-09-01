Catholic church rejects proposal on sex abuse confession
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Recommendation that priests should be ordered to report sexual abuse disclosed during confession has been rejected.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.