Zulu king's cattle stolen by rustlers
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Not even the royal branding of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini stopped cattle rustlers from breaking into his kraals in the middle of the night and stealing 21 cattle, including his prized Boran cattle.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.