Collen Maine 'drops mic', leaves ANC youth league in disarray
09 September 2018 - 00:00
ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is said to have abandoned his speech halfway and stormed out of the venue during his closing address at the last meeting of the league's national executive committee.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.